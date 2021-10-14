POCATELLO — Ahead of elections this fall, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This one-stop-shop for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide. Local candidates’ responses to questions will be available Friday.

“Voters need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” said Pam Ward, LWVP president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource, and the Pocatello League has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Pocatello and Chubbuck voters.”

The Pocatello League works to strengthen democracy in our community. They empower voters to exercise their right to vote by holding registration drives, sponsoring candidate forums and educating voters.

VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling place and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to our voters,” said Ward. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Nov.  2.”