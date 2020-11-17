Luella Steiner Smith is celebrating her 95th birthday this year with friends. She was born Dec. 3, 1925, in Declo to Granden A. Steiner and Emma C. Bunn. She was the second child of 11 born to the family.
She graduated from Burley High School. In 1943 she then moved to Pocatello to work for Pacific Intermountain Express. She worked in different places: Consolidated Freight Lines, Orange Trans Potatoes, George Hansen, Naval Ordnance Plant and Statterfield Insurance.
On March 25, 1947, she married Harold R. Smith (deceased). They adopted two children, Robert H. and Lisa Gay (both deceased). There are five sisters left and one grandson, Kay Cornelison.
Luella has held positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, such as Relief Society president and many others. She is quite an artist and has many paintings and now loves to do adult coloring books. She is an avid reader of many different books.