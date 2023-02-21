Franklin County GOP chairman Todd Thomas is pleased to announce that Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will be the keynote speaker at the Franklin County Lincoln Day banquet and fundraiser on Friday. The banquet will be at the Robinson Building, located near the Preston Rodeo Arena, at 186 West 2nd No., with doors opening 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m.

He will be joined by Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Education Debbie Critchfield and our hometown Brandon Woolf, state controller. Relevant current topics on water adjudication, election integrity and education funding from the Idaho Legislature will be updated with time to mingle and participate in a silent auction of locally donated items.

