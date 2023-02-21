Franklin County GOP chairman Todd Thomas is pleased to announce that Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will be the keynote speaker at the Franklin County Lincoln Day banquet and fundraiser on Friday. The banquet will be at the Robinson Building, located near the Preston Rodeo Arena, at 186 West 2nd No., with doors opening 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m.
He will be joined by Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Education Debbie Critchfield and our hometown Brandon Woolf, state controller. Relevant current topics on water adjudication, election integrity and education funding from the Idaho Legislature will be updated with time to mingle and participate in a silent auction of locally donated items.
The goal of this event is twofold: 1) Fundraising to support the local committee’s efforts to provide representation of Franklin County at the state level and 2) providing voter information and education on political issues that affect our county and its residents.
A brisket dinner provided by Gailey Thin Blue BBQ and Catering will be served at a cost of $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased by contacting any of the precinct committee members or contacting Todd at 435-881-6753. The Franklin County Republican Facebook page also has additional information on this event. Messages left on the Facebook page will be acknowledged.
For those 21 years of age and older, each dinner ticket purchase includes one chance to win a Ruger MV IV .22 caliber pistol. No additional purchase or attendance is required. Additional chances for this item can be purchased at $10 per ticket.
Dinner tickets will be available for purchase at the door for those unsure of their ability to purchase ahead of time. Please come join the Franklin County GOP for a good meal and the company of good people with a common goal of supporting the values and platform of the Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.