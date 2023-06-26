Many have heard the slogan “hate the sin, not sinner,” and its connotation is to dislike the action yet love the person who is committing a sin. Jesus taught in his sermon on the mount: “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you” (Mat 5.43-45). Thus, should we really hate someone or something? I say unto you, nay.
Sometimes society uses the word hate without considering what it really means. The linguistical history of the word ‘hate’ has an Anglo-Saxon origin, and according to the Online Etymology Dictionary ‘hate’ originates from the Old English term hete (OED, 2023). The connotation for hete is to have hatred for something; to spite someone; to have malice in one’s heart or desire to hurt someone. Furthermore, the history of ‘hate’ means to have an “extreme ill-will” or to have a “passionate aversion to treat as an enemy” (OED, 2023). The Morphological terms formed from ‘hate’ are hatred; hating; hated. To fully understand these terms, they must be used in a complete sentence, such as the common phrase “I hate you!” The connotation behind this phrase is that the subject ‘I’ has a passionate dislike for the object ‘you.’ This is usually used by teenagers who really dislike their parents’ or teachers’ rules.
So why is it important to not use the word hate? Take a minute and think about where you’ve heard the word hate before-besides from teenagers. Things like hate-mail, hate-crime, and hate-speech should come to mind. Today’s society is littered with hate crimes and hate speech. Think about the number of mass shootings that have taken place. Consider the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015 where Dylan Roof murdered “nine black parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, about an hour after he was welcomed to participate in a Bible study” (Huffmon, Winthrop University, 2017). What ensued after this tragedy was an argument over whether the Confederate flag should continue to fly at the South Carolina State House? Arguments whether the confederate flag is a symbol of hate or whether it should have remained because of tradition were hot topics. Surely many who were indirectly involved had diverse opinions. What we should really be asking ourselves in times of disagreement is do we love one another? Do we recognize that our words and actions can hurt others without realizing it? President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints stated: “None of us can control nations or the actions of others… but we can control ourselves [by ending] conflicts that are raging in [our] hearts, [our] homes, and [our] lives… The savior commanded us to turn the other cheek (Nelson, 2022).
Dylan Roof was eventually convicted of a federal hate crime; but our words can be interpreted by others as hate speech too. Consider your social circles. Are you silently critical of church leaders? Do you speak illfully or have a narrow mindset about your fellow LGBTQ+ citizens because you are not current in the doctrines and teachings of the leaders of your church? Remember, the words spoken by the prophets are the words spoken by God (D&C 1.38). Like the good Samaritan, we should help anyone in need no matter what their beliefs are. Elder Neil A. Anderson, a prophet and apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ stated: “In February, a headline in the Arizona Republic stated: ‘Bipartisan bill supported by Latter-day Saints would protect gay
and transgender Arizonans.’ We, as Latter-day Saints, are pleased to be part of a coalition of faith, business, LGBTQ people and community leaders who have worked together in the spirit of trust and mutual respect” (Anderson, 2022). So, are you aware that the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is ongoing, that the love of God is all encompassing, and that you must change to become like Christ? Of course, you’re aware. But do you seek to align yourself with God?
We should all consider how the things we think and say affect others and if what we say is in line with the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Sometimes we may be tempted to put our political beliefs ahead of our Christian beliefs. We all have varying opinions about how the country should be managed, on immigration, inflation, and international laws and policies etc. But we should have one thing in common-recognizing that we are all brothers and sisters and children of Heavenly parents! We should love one another as Christ loves us no matter how another looks or how another identifies. You can disagree, but you can also love!
CaseStayner holds a BA-English, Idaho State University and an MA-Secondary Education, Grand Canyon University. He teaches English for SD25. Case's top priorities are his religious beliefs and his dedication to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.