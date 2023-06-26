Case Stayner

Many have heard the slogan “hate the sin, not sinner,” and its connotation is to dislike the action yet love the person who is committing a sin. Jesus taught in his sermon on the mount: “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you” (Mat 5.43-45). Thus, should we really hate someone or something? I say unto you, nay.

Sometimes society uses the word hate without considering what it really means. The linguistical history of the word ‘hate’ has an Anglo-Saxon origin, and according to the Online Etymology Dictionary ‘hate’ originates from the Old English term hete (OED, 2023). The connotation for hete is to have hatred for something; to spite someone; to have malice in one’s heart or desire to hurt someone. Furthermore, the history of ‘hate’ means to have an “extreme ill-will” or to have a “passionate aversion to treat as an enemy” (OED, 2023). The Morphological terms formed from ‘hate’ are hatred; hating; hated. To fully understand these terms, they must be used in a complete sentence, such as the common phrase “I hate you!” The connotation behind this phrase is that the subject ‘I’ has a passionate dislike for the object ‘you.’ This is usually used by teenagers who really dislike their parents’ or teachers’ rules.

