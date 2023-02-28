Pictured, from left, are the actors in the Old Town Actors Studio production of "Lost in Yonkers": Conor Barfuss (Arty), Brita Prusse (Bella), Aaron Judd (Jay), Stephanie Jones (Grandma), Jed Bradley (Eddie), Taylor Van Noy (Gert) and Bart Nawotnaik (Louie).
POCATELLO — The Pulitzer Prize-, Tony Award- and Drama Desk-winning play “Lost in Yonkers” comes to the Old Town Actors Studio in March. The play revolves around Eddie Kurnitz’s (Jed Bradley) sons who must go and live with their severe and stern Grandma (Stephanie Jones) and quirky and kind Aunt Bella (Britta Prusse) as their father takes a job as a traveling scrap metal agent securing steel for the war effort in order to pay off his late wife’s medical bills. Despite Grandma owning and operating a candy store, Jay (Aaron Judd) and Arty (Connor Barfuss) are afraid of their Grandmother and find it difficult to relate to their Aunt.
Into their lives return Eddie and Bella's other siblings: Louie Kurnitz (Bart Nawotniak), a gangster hiding out from Hollywood Harry, and Gert (Taylor Van Noy), an emotional wreck from growing up with her demanding mother. Jay and Arty's mission becomes how to make money fast so that they can help their father pay off debts, escape Grandma and move back into their own place together. This may entail stealing $15,000 their Grandma has hidden somewhere in the house. Bella's undertaking is to find a way to tell the family that she wants to marry her boyfriend Johnny. And Louie's task is to survive the next couple of days surrounded by eccentric family members and mob henchmen looking to settle a score.
John Bidwell directs, Trudy Bidwell costumes, Jon Hanley paints and Bob Swanson constructs for this production playing at 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 10, 11, 13, 17 and 18. “Lost in Yonkers” captures the family dynamics and generational conflict of the American-immigrant experience. Those seeking a night of Neil Simon’s comedy with a side of drama are in for a treat. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
