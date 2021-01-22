I remember the day I decided that it would be a good idea to peel all of the labels off of the cans in my mother’s pantry. I was 10. I pulled them off and stacked them neatly in a pile. I even sorted them into categories. There were soups, vegetables, various Chef Boyardee products, some canned cranberry sauce, and even some pumpkin pie filler. How do I remember so well what was in my mother’s pantry when I was 10? Well, let’s just say I learned the hard way.
By the time it dawned on me that we couldn’t tell what was in the can if they had no labels, it was too late. I couldn’t remember which can was which. So, I did my best to remember and taped them back on. Things really went south when mom was making me some soup for lunch one day and it turned out to be pumpkin pie filler. Then she noticed the tape on the can’s label. Then she noticed the tape on all the can labels. After she helped me see the error of my ways, I had a nice bowl of pumpkin pie filler for lunch. And each day following, for at least a week though it felt like a year, I was required to choose a can from the pantry for my lunch. One day I had a nice bowl of green beans. The next, a gelatinous can shaped selection of cranberry sauce. And on it went until I understood the power of labels.
I can make a convincing case for the value of labels on cans in a pantry. I cannot make the same case for the value of labels on human beings.
Whether you are someone who lives under the cloud of a negative label, or someone who slaps labels on people faster than Campbell’s on a can of soup, we need to have a conversation. We need to be free of this harmful practice. I meet people all the time who say, "I’m ADHD." Or, "I’m depressed." When someone comes into my office and I say, “Tell me a little about yourself.” Often the first thing people do is rattle off a list of diagnoses. Sometimes the diagnosis is from a doctor. Sometimes it’s from a parent. Sometimes it’s a self-diagnosis. In any case, I’d like to offer a reason as to why this labeling practice is unhealthy, and offer a suggestion for how we can have a better perspective.
It’s always my goal as a counselor to see people move from a defeated mentality to one of an overcomer. Even if someone is a victim, I want them to begin to see themselves as a survivor and victor. When someone has adopted a negative label or a diagnosis as their identity, I would argue that it will be virtually impossible to overcome the most difficult parts of their situation. As a society that has become rightly sensitive about how we characterize people, we can and should do better.
We should begin by affirming that a diagnosis, when identified by a qualified individual, is a powerful and a necessary step in finding healing. However, a diagnosis must always be accompanied by education. For instance, an adolescent with an ADHD diagnosis should be taught how this condition will affect their behaviors, thoughts and feelings. There are certain behaviors, mental effects and behavioral characteristics that qualify ADHD and can be dramatically different in boys and girls. These things should be taught, and coping/managing strategies should be one of our first interventions to help.
The more common scenario, however, is as follows. An adolescent is told they are ADHD. Medication may or may not be prescribed. The child is left to identify ADHD with cultural characteristics that are almost always negative. Negative behaviors, thoughts and feelings are chalked up to being ADHD, and this label is settled around the child’s neck like a harness on a horse that will pull his burden for the rest of his life. Struggling, the child will identify as ADHD and believe that the popular characteristics, often wrong, will define and limit them forever.
There is a better way. As a society we must reject labeling people. Instead, we can help people see that what they might assume is a disability or a disadvantage can become a strength. Continuing with the ADHD example, we need to teach people that they are not ADHD. They may exhibit characteristics of ADHD and have this challenge as a part of their experience as a person, but they are not defined by this diagnosis. I tell people that ADHD is a part of the story of who they are as a person, but it isn’t the whole story. Then we set out to discover how they can make that story great.
As a culture it is so much healthier for us to forge our identities as unique individuals. Labels are often associated with negatives, uniqueness highlights strengths. We do ourselves no favors when we lump thousands of individuals into a category under a label that may or may not tell their story. This is true for those with a mental and emotional health diagnoses, but it’s also true for other labels. Are you white, black, yellow, or green skinned? I’d rather know your name and hear about your unique passions. I tend to encourage people to reject labels because it is so much healthier to be identified as a unique individual. That’s true mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally. The barrier we have is that it takes work to appreciate individuals, and it’s easy to lump people into categories. The health of our society will dramatically improve when we slow down, invest in relationships, value the individual and drop the labels.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.