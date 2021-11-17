The Pocatello Film Society will host a 20th anniversary "Lord of the Rings" movie presentation at ISU's Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, beginning with "Fellowship of the Ring" on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Then "The Two Towers" will play the following Sunday on Dec. 5 at 2:30 and 6 p.m. The trilogy will conclude with "Return of the King" on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Please note that the 2:30 p.m. shows will be the original theatrical versions, while the 6 p.m. shows will be the extended editions. Admission is $1 for each show or free for ISU students.
In December of 2001, Peter Jackson and New Line Cinema released "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," thus beginning what is arguably the most popular movie series ever created. Winner of 17 Academy Awards for the trilogy, including best picture nominations for each film, the "Return of the King" won the best picture Oscar along with winning in all 11 categories it was nominated.
We look forward to visiting Middle Earth on the big screen once again and invite the community to join us as J.R.R. Tolkien's classic novels are brought to life, telling the story of the smallest of people, the Hobbits, who are drawn into a clash between good and evil as the peoples of Middle Earth face the dark forces of Sauron. These movies are rated PG-13. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Other movies at the Bengal Theater in December:
"The Grinch" will be shown Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. This holiday favorite tells the story of a lonely creature with a heart that is two sizes too small who must decide whether to destroy everything or find the meaning of Christmas. This film is rated PG. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Dear Evan Hansen" plays Dec. 2-4, at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4:30 p.m. This movie, based on the Tony award-winning musical, follows a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his chaotic journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. This film is rated PG-13. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under aged 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Oscar-nominated "Moneyball" will be shown one night only, hosted by the College of Business on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for this true story about the lowly Oakland A's who take a chance on a new system of choosing a baseball team based on the actual statistics and tendencies of players rather than relying on big-name personalities. Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill star. All are welcome to attend.
Marvel's "Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings" will be shown from Dec. 9-11 at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4:30 p.m. A young man realizes his own talents when he is forced to step into his wayward father's footsteps and must decide to either follow or lead in a different way. This film is rated PG-13. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.