POCATELLO — Lookout Credit Union was recently honored with seven Diamond awards, which recognizes outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry. Four of the awards were honored as category’s best, which are the entries that rise to the top regardless of asset size and are considered the best-of-the-best.
The awards were presented by the Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond. Judges evaluated entries based on strategy, design, production, creative concept, copy, communication and results.
“Our brand was developed during a period of tremendous uncertainty. I’m incredibly proud of the entire Lookout team and board of directors for the time, effort and energy it took to develop and launch Lookout Credit Union’s brand,” said LCU’s vice president of marketing, BJ Fillingame. “We all pulled together and delivered a look and feel that represents our passion, connection, way of life and our deep sense of community. I’m honored to be associated with such an authentic brand and am humbled by the positive response we have received by CUNA and our community.”
Lookout Credit Union won in the categories of logo design, plastic access card design and video.
Category’s best honors included re-brand/new corporate identity, membership marketing, internal marketing recognition/incentive campaign, and point of sale display and retail merchandising.
“Diamond Awards are the gold standard of achievement in credit union marketing and business development,” said Marella Nardotti, chair, Diamond Awards, and VP of marketing, NextMark Credit Union. “Inventiveness in effectively achieving and exceeding objectives is what these awards honor.”
Award winners were recognized at the council’s 29th annual conference held March 9-12 in Los Angeles, California. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to www.cunacouncils.org.
For more information about Lookout Credit Union, please visit lookoutcu.com.