I talk a great deal about medications with the wonderful people who visit with me in my office. Most of the time, the discussion's focus is on how to get off particular medications or about alternatives to the medications.
A few medications we discuss have side effects so great I question their benefits. Surprisingly, most of the time people do not know all the side effects or potential problems that stem from medication use. The most concerning ones are the medications whose side effects do not show up right away. If you take drug X and get a rash, you know not to take drug X again. What if you took drug Y though, and 20 years later had several concerns such as bone issues, weakness and dementia that could have been prevented?
By the way, drug Y works really well for some common discomforts. If you’re living in the moment, it is a great drug with very minimal, if any, immediately obvious side effects. The medical literature repeatedly has been discussing a very popular drug class called a proton pump inhibitors or PPIs. These include Omeprazole (Prilosec), Lansoprazole (Prevacid), Esomeprazole (Nexium) and others. We have known for years that PPIs can have long-term effects on your body, as they prevent absorption of minerals.
Newer data is showing that this very common and popular heart burn treatment could also increase the risk for dementia. It seems PPIs inhibit the synthesis of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, a vital chemical in brain function. This is particularly concerning as most of the people I see in my office as new patients are on a PPI when they get to me, especially the elderly.
This class of medication certainly has great benefit and use in certain situations, such as stomach ulcer or gastritis, but its use should be short term. People have a hard time getting off such a drug after only a few weeks on it, as when they stop it the problem "rebounds" and the symptoms return with a vengeance. There are ways to get off it with the correct weaning procedure, addition of some good over-the-counter supplements, a change in diet and weight loss.
If you are on one of these medications for more than a few months, talk to your doctor about finding alternatives.
