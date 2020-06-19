POCATELLO — The local conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which has served people in need in our community since the 1980s, has an overload of donations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The local St. Vincent de Paul thrift store has a long-standing working relationship with The Arc Inc. of Boise, which is a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Treasure Valley area. According to their website, they accomplish their mission primarily through the sale of donated clothing and household goods to their partner store in the Boise. Before the pandemic, The Arc picked up St. Vincent de Paul’s excess donations for this purpose.
However, since closing in March due to the coronavirus threat, they have not been able to continue this service. They expect to begin their weekly pickups again but perhaps not until the end of July. In the meantime, St. Vincent de Paul, located at 855 S. 2nd Avenue in Pocatello, has been setting aside their excess donations of books, clothes and household items since March.
As a result of this situation, the thrift store will be clearing out this excess inventory via a huge parking sale between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul. If you have any questions, please call 208-478-2062.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international Catholic organization that, according to its mission statement, is dedicated to “building a more just world through personal relationships with and service to people in need.”