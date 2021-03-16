AMERICAN FALLS — The American Falls community rallied behind the first Friends and Family Performance Night held in honor of Taylor Smith, a local high school graduate who died in a July 2019 rafting accident on the Boise River.
The event, which was held on March 9 and drew supporters of all ages, featured performances from dancers and cheerleaders from local high schools, middle schools and dance studios, many of whom donned yellow bows and daisies in their hair in memory of Smith, who died at the age of 18 when she was pulled underwater by the swift current while tubing the Boise River.
The Friends and Family Performance Night also featured Smith’s uncle, Aaron Golay, who performed on the guitar.
“If you ever watched Taylor … she truly did shine,” American Falls High School cheerleading coach, Hailey Giesbrecht, said at the performance night.
All individual and business donations went toward the two Taylor Smith “Choose to Shine Scholarships,” one of which goes to a senior on the cheer team, and the other of which goes to a senior on the dance team.
This year, judges agreed on the same recipient to receive the scholarships at $350 each, which was American Falls High School Senior Sereniti Wageman.
“The scholarship applicants are judged on a questionnaire, essay, grades, letter of recommendation and involvement,” Giesbrecht said. “Sereniti has been on both the cheer and dance teams for all four years of her high school career. During her time on both teams she has won numerous district titles and has completed at the state level all four levels. Sereniti also helps with the middle school cheer program for her senior project. (She) was chosen overall for both scholarships, cheer and dance. She shines on both the cheer mats and dance floor.”
While this was the second year the scholarships were awarded out to a high school senior, this was the first year of the event after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
With restrictions eased, the high school team was able to retire Smith’s cheerleading uniform and her dance costume, where it will hang in the high school above the entrance of the gym.
Giesbrecht, who coached Smith for six years, explained that Smith was an athlete with great potential who won four district cheer titles and one cheer state title.
“As a coach you always have those athletes you push because you know their potential is unlimited. (Taylor) was that athlete for me,” Giesbrecht explained. “She always strived to make her skills and the team’s skills better.”
In addition to high school cheer, Smith also danced on the high school’s dance team under the direction of Erin Kress and won three district titles, Giesbrecht said.
“The reason why we chose the name ‘Choose to Shine’ for the scholarship is because Taylor loved to perform and she was the one that everyone enjoyed to watch,” she said. “Her enjoyment for both cheer and dance shined every time she competed.”
Giesbrecht and other dance and cheer coaches plan to hold the event annually for local cheer and dance teams to showcase their talents and keep Smith’s memory alive.
“I would like to thank our community for their support and donations,” Giesbrecht concluded. “It was a great way to start out our annual Taylor Smith Friends and Family Night.”