POCATELLO — Middle school students from Southeast schools will compete in the MATHCOUNTS® Competition Series, the nation’s premier math competition, on Feb. 8 at Idaho State University. The chapter competition has been organized by members of the Southeast Chapter of Idaho Society of Professional Engineers.
A total of 150 Mathletes from 15 local schools will compete. Schools represented are Learning Academy of Teton Valley of Driggs; Grace Jr./Sr. High School of Grace; Taylorview Middle School and White Pine STEM Academy of Idaho Falls; Malad Middle School of Malad; Alameda Middle School; Connor Academy; Franklin Middle School; Gem Prep; Grace Lutheran School; Hawthorne Middle School; Holy Spirit Catholic School; Irving Middle School; and Pocatello Community Charter School of Pocatello; and Rigby Middle School of Rigby.
Teachers and students have been preparing for this prestigious competition since the fall. Students will compete individually and in teams on both written and oral matches. The top 10 winners will receive scholarships from ISU and advance to the state competition in Boise on March 28.
MATHCOUNTS is a national program with the mission to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem-solving. The program focuses on middle school students, who are at a crucial stage for cultivating their interests and math skills. Without developing strong problem-solving skills, students face an uphill battle in pursuing science, technology, engineering and math careers of the future.
The competition series will consist of over 100,000 students, representing more than 5,200 schools from every U.S. state and territory, plus schools affiliated with the Department of Defense and State Department.
The Chapter Competition is sponsored by Bayer, ICCU, IEEE, Idaho State University, Simplot, Construction Services, A&E Engineering, Feuerborn and Associates, INL, Walker Engineering, Keller Associates, ISU Credit Union, Mickelsen Construction, Strata, First American Title, Citizens Community Bank, Denny’s Wrecker Service, McDonald’s, Westmark Credit Union, Sign Up and many private donors. If you are interested in supporting the local MATHCOUNTS Competition, please contact Krystal Chanda at 208-233-4226 or chanda@ae-eng.com.