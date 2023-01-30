POCATELLO — Middle school students from Southeast schools will compete in the Mathcounts Competition Series, the nation’s premier math Competition, on Feb. 11 at Idaho State University. The chapter competition has been organized by members of the Southeast Chapter of Idaho Society of Professional Engineers.
A total of 160 mathletes from 16 local schools will compete. Schools represented are Cole Homeschool of Blackfoot, Bonneville Praxium, Longfellow Elementary, Taylors Crossing Public Charter, Taylorview Middle Schools of Idaho Falls, Farnsworth Middle School and Rigby Middle School from Rigby, Malad Middle School of Malad, Alameda Middle School, Franklin Middle School, Gem Prep, Hawthorne Middle School, Irving Middle School and Pocatello Community Charter School, all of Pocatello.
Teachers and students have been preparing for this prestigious Competition since the fall. Students will compete individually and in teams in both written and oral matches. The top 10 winners will receive scholarships from ISU and will advance to the state Competition in Boise on March 11.
Mathcounts is a national program with the mission to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem-solving. The program focuses on middle school students, who are at a crucial stage for cultivating their interests and math skills. Without developing strong problem-solving skills, students face an uphill battle in pursuing science, technology, engineering or math careers of the future.
The competition series will consist of over 100,000 students, representing more than 5,200 schools from every U.S. state and territory, plus schools affiliated with the Department of Defense and State Department.
The chapter program is sponsored by ICCU, IEEE, ISU, Laser Xpress, Denny’s Wrecker Service, A&E Engineering Inc., BBSI, Westmark Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank, Cole Chevrolet, Bayer, Payne Engineering and many private donors. If you are interested in supporting the local Mathcounts competition, please contact Krystal Chanda at 208-233-4226 or chanda@ae-eng.com.
