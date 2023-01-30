POCATELLO — Middle school students from Southeast schools will compete in the Mathcounts Competition Series, the nation’s premier math Competition, on Feb. 11 at Idaho State University. The chapter competition has been organized by members of the Southeast Chapter of Idaho Society of Professional Engineers.

A total of 160 mathletes from 16 local schools will compete. Schools represented are Cole Homeschool of Blackfoot, Bonneville Praxium, Longfellow Elementary, Taylors Crossing Public Charter, Taylorview Middle Schools of Idaho Falls, Farnsworth Middle School and Rigby Middle School from Rigby, Malad Middle School of Malad, Alameda Middle School, Franklin Middle School, Gem Prep, Hawthorne Middle School, Irving Middle School and Pocatello Community Charter School, all of Pocatello.

