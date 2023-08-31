POCATELLO — As part of a campaign to sign up new Scouts and share information with parents, the Scout Mountain Scouts District is teaming up with several area libraries to host recruitment events on the evening of Sept. 12.
“We are partnering with the libraries to create a community connection to invite youth 5 to 10 to join Cub Scouts and youth 11 to 18 to join Scouts BSA, Venturing or Sea Scouts,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Deborah McHugh. “Leaders will be there to answer questions and provide information about meeting locations, times and registration information.”
Events will be held in American Falls, Pocatello/Chubbuck and Soda Springs. The American Falls event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Falls District Library, 308 Roosevelt St. The Pocatello/Chubbuck event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield St. The Soda Springs Public Library, 149 S. Main St., will also host the event from 6 to 8 p.m. McHugh said the Scout Mountain District will be hosting a similar event in Malad in the near future.
For over a century, the Boy Scouts of America has made it its mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. As the school year begins, the local Scout Mountain District is proud to partner with local libraries to host these events and to introduce youth and their parents to the Scouts BSA and Cub Scout programs. Both programs emphasize character development, citizenship training and personal fitness in both boys and girls.
For more information on Scouting opportunities for youth and adults, contact Deborah McHugh, district chair, at 208-406-1614 or the local Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.