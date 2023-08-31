POCATELLO — As part of a campaign to sign up new Scouts and share information with parents, the Scout Mountain Scouts District is teaming up with several area libraries to host recruitment events on the evening of Sept. 12.

“We are partnering with the libraries to create a community connection to invite youth 5 to 10 to join Cub Scouts and youth 11 to 18 to join Scouts BSA, Venturing or Sea Scouts,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Deborah McHugh. “Leaders will be there to answer questions and provide information about meeting locations, times and registration information.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.