POCATELLO — As part of a campaign to grow membership and share information, the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America invites parents and youth to attend a special open house and joining night Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Scout Office located at 2306 Pocatello Creek Road.
“Scouting is a great way for youth to have fun with a purpose,” said Scout Mountain District Public Relations Chair Monte Hibbert. “Scouts learn the important principles of citizenship and personal responsibility taught through scouting programs.”
For over a century, the Boy Scouts of America has made it its mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout oath and law. As the school year begins, the local Scout Mountain District will be hosting this open house and joining night to introduce youth and their parents to the Scouts' BSA and Cub Scout programs. Both programs emphasize character development, citizenship training, and personal fitness in both boys and girls.
For more information on scouting opportunities for youth and adults, contact Deborah McHugh, district chair, at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.