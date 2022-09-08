POCATELLO — As part of a campaign to grow membership and share information, the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America invites parents and youth to attend a special open house and joining night Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Scout Office located at 2306 Pocatello Creek Road.

“Scouting is a great way for youth to have fun with a purpose,” said Scout Mountain District Public Relations Chair Monte Hibbert. “Scouts learn the important principles of citizenship and personal responsibility taught through scouting programs.”