POCATELLO — Two crosswalks near Idaho State University have been upgraded thanks to contributions from the Centennial Rotary Club and the owner of a Gate City McDonald's restaurant.
The crosswalks at the intersections of East Putnam Street and South Fifth Avenue and East Terry Street and South Fifth Avenue have both been enhanced with more visible crosswalk signs that are also equipped with a push-button and flashing LED lights to better alert oncoming traffic.
The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the safety enhancements.
Kate Fornarotto, a past president of the Centennial Rotary Club, said it was a few years ago that Maggie Clark, a former project manager for the city of Pocatello completed a study to assess the need for curb extensions and pedestrian-operated rectangular rapid flashing beacons. When the study showed a need, she applied for a grant through the Idaho Department of Transportation. Though better pedestrian safety was needed for crossing South Fifth Avenue near Idaho State University, the city did not receive the IDT grant.
That’s when Centennial Rotary members Jen Schicker and Linda Engle took the initiative, first working with Corey Krantz at the Idaho Department of Transportation who gave the go ahead and then Merril Quayle, City Public Works Engineer and Mike Neville in the Street Department, Fornarotto said.
“As long as Centennial Rotary could secure the funding, the City offered to install and maintain the signs,” Fornarotto added. “Everyone was supportive and felt this was a worthwhile project.”
Funding was provided by Centennial Rotary through sales of beverages at the Gate City Grays Baseball games at Halliwell Park over the summer.
“Thank-you to all the baseball fans who purchased a cold drink,” Fornarotto said, adding that the club prides itself on working with local organizations to uncover projects or causes that it can assist with.
In addition to the thanking Jameson Johnson, the owner of the South Fifth Avenue McDonald's and his parents Mary and Mike Johnson, the owners of the McDonald’s restaurants on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello and Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck, the Centennial Rotary Club wanted to thank the city of Pocatello staff and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for their contributions on the project.
“When organizations collaborate in creating positive changes, the sky’s the limit,” Fornarotto said “This is evidenced by the recent successful implementation of pedestrian crosswalks for our Bengal community. Rotary, a local Chamber business, McDonald’s, and the city of Pocatello came together for this great example of an impactful collaboration.”