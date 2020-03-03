POCATELLO — Haywire, a local robotics group in Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, will compete in the Utah Regionals at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City Thursday through Saturday. Teams have been busy the past eight weeks assembling "Infinite Rebuild," the name given the robot based on the many challenges they experienced during the process.
“Adults supervise the build but the students are the creators and innovators,” says Matt Alexander, Pocatello High teacher and Haywire advisor. “It is hands-on, intense work and failure is not an option.” Students submit prototypes on paper, and then participants vote on the best idea.
Haywire is divided into four subgroups: woodworking, programming, assembly and public relations. The group is open to all area high school students, including those who are homeschooled. Math, engineering, electronics, writing and other skills learned in the classroom are put into practice each evening beginning in January as students build a robot from the ground up.
There are height, width, weight and other parameters set by First Robotics Competition, the national governing organization. This year a robot must be capable of shooting yellow foam balls into two different-sized portals on a backboard carved out of wood. It must be capable of scooping up the yellow orbs and scoring points as rapidly as possible. A camera mounted on the top of the robot has to be programmed to communicate with reflective tape and line up the shooting device with the goal. There is also a human element. Students operate remote controls (similar to video game controllers), however, the real measure of success lies in the brains that built the extraterrestrial-looking machine.
Haywire is funded entirely through community donations. Fees to enter just one competition can run four or five thousand dollars, not to mention the cost of travel expenses for students. Current sponsors include Bayer, ON Semiconductor, Idaho State University College of Technology, Idaho STEM Action Center, Swire Coca Cola, Simplot, Andy Mark and the Army National Guard.