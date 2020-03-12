In a word, “MAGNIFICENT!”
March 8 marked a great musical and spiritual experience in Pocatello for those who attended the production of THE LAMB OF GOD at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The stirring oratorio will be performed again at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center on April 11.
LAMB OF GOD is a sacred work composed and written by Rob Gardner. It is not to be confused in any way with the heavy metal group of the same name – one being the antithesis of the other.
Gardner’s purpose in composing the work was to “celebrate the final days of the life of Christ.” After several unsuccessful attempts, the work came to an inspiring fruition, a masterpiece with texts taken exclusively from the New Testament– a “book-end oratorio,” as it were, to the annual Christmas production of Handel’s immortal “Messiah.”
The stirring music of LAMB OF GOD could be considered reminiscent of` Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Les Miserables and other such productions, as might be sung by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and other great choral groups.
Whether you’re a musician, choir member, soloist, interpreter, or a young child in attendance earning credits for good behavior toward an ice cream cone, you will not soon forget LAMB OF GOD. We were amazed at the plethora of young families in attendance, many with babies and small children – and we never heard a single cry!
Whatever your reason for attending any of the productions of this work, you are bound to be thrilled by an evening of inspiring music.
LAMB OF GOD is comprised of more than two hours of deeply moving non-stop inspirational music. Locally, a rousing pre-production number, “Praise the Lord with Me” was sung by members of the Praise Temple of God Choir, who invited the audience to stand and join in. This number was followed by two hymns sung by the Pocatello Interfaith Choir under the direction of well-known conductor, Wayne Winters. The performers sang a beautiful version of “The Lord is My Shepherd,” as well as the lovely choral work, “The Wondrous Cross.”
It would be impossible to credit all the dramatic and expressive soloists of the major work of the evening. Narration by Geoffrey Bennett and Rachel Keppner certainly added much to the moving production.
Interestingly, part of the work is sung in Aramaic – the language, of course, that the Savior and His contemporaries would have spoken. Gardner felt that the English language just did not evoke the power and emotion he hoped would be portrayed, whereas “the guttural and consonant-laden sounds of Aramaic did so beautifully.”
The logistics of the evening were smoothly handled, and special credit is due to the remarkable work of Director, Donna Howard. She is said to be well known for telling stage performers that her orchestra will follow them, and they do.” We agree. She is amazing!
Gaining in annual popularity around the world, music for LAMB OF GOD was originally recorded by the London Symphony in 2010. It has since been performed and heard by many thousands of people – of sixty-some different faiths – and in churches, cathedrals, campuses, and various venues around the globe.
The producing organization, Witness Music, was founded in 2002 and is a non-denominational, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization with a mission to present sacred and inspirational music. President and founder, AnnMarie Petersen, says that “There has never been a time in our world where the truth inherent in this work is more necessary than it is today.”
Thanks go to the liberal donations of the many local sponsors listed in the attractive program which allowed everyone gratis seats for the Pocatello performance. Support is ever needed, and donations are always welcome at: WitnessMusicIdahoFalls.com
If you have not yet attended a performance of LAMB OF GOD this season, be sure to put April 11 in Rexburg on your calendar. It is guaranteed to be an inspiring experience you will not soon forget.