POCATELLO — Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress wanted to give back and are giving five mattresses away of the recipient's choice for five months to our community.
This month we honored a health care worker. We collected nominations from the public over the last month to get our lucky recipient of a new Serta mattress of their choice. We would like to thank everyone that submitted their nominations. It was a tough decision, as all nominations were deserving of a new mattress.
Our team decided on Brittney Williams because of her selflessness to go above and beyond the call of duty. In March when the pandemic had its highest cases in New Jersey, Brittney left her family and went to New Jersey to help where she was most needed at the time. Brittney came back and quarantined for the required two weeks before returning to her family.
She went back to work as a respiratory therapist at the hospital to continue to work with patients with the coronavirus. We chose Brittney because of her willingness to put her own life at risk to help others that have been affected by this deadly virus. Unfortunately, Brittney could not be here today to choose her bed because both Brittney and her husband contracted the coronavirus on June 1, and both have been out of work and are still recovering at home. Her mother Jolene Wolford, who nominated Brittney, "felt she was deserving because of her big heart and because she is willing to help anyone she can without considering what it would cost her."
Jolene came in today to give an interview about her daughter. Jolene has not been in contact with her daughter since May and misses her and her family tremendously.
Our next nomination selection for July will be front line workers, which include police, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and military. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net please tell us what extraordinary job this person has done and why you nominated them. Be sure to get on our Facebook page for the stories we share of our nominations and our next lucky recipient.
Thank you to all who have been there on the front lines for our community during this pandemic.