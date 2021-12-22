POCATELLO — Two crosswalks near Idaho State University have been upgraded thanks to contributions from the Centennial Rotary Club and the owner of a Gate City McDonald's restaurant.
The crosswalks at the intersections of East Putnam Street and South Fifth Avenue and East Terry Street and South Fifth Avenue have both been enhanced with more visible crosswalk signs that are also equipped with a push-button and flashing LED lights to better alert oncoming traffic.
management fulfilled a 10-year-long dream recently when they were able to raise enough money to enhance the crosswalks along S. 5th Avenue from Humboldt to E. Carter Street.
The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the safety enhancements.
Story continues below video
Kate Fornarotto, a past president of the Centennial Rotary Club, said the club prides itself on working with local organizations to uncover projects or causes that it can assist with. The Centennial Rotary Club hosts an annual fundraiser with the Gate City Grays baseball team and has helped complete several other beautification projects throughout the city.
In addition to the thanking Jameson Johnson, the owner of the South Fifth Avenue McDonald's and his parents Mary and Mike Johnson, the owners of the McDonald’s restaurants on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello and Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck, the Centennial Rotary Club wanted to thank the city of Pocatello staff and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for their contributions on the project.
“When organizations collaborate in creating positive changes, the sky’s the limit,” Fornarotto said “This is evidenced by the recent successful implementation of pedestrian crosswalks for our Bengal community. Rotary, a local Chamber business, McDonald’s, and the city of Pocatello came together for this great example of an impactful collaboration.”
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.