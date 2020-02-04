Home Helpers offers your loved ones help at the touch of a button
POCATELLO — Since 1964 Americans have been observing Heart Month each February. This annual event brings national attention to the many statistics surrounding heart health. Specifically, Home Helpers® of Eastern Idaho is assisting families and local medical facilities with issues such as medication management, which helps keep clients in their own homes and prevents rehospitalization.
Home Helpers understands that 3 out of 4 heart patients do not take their prescriptions as directed. This medication management issue is a concern for many families and physicians. When heart medications aren’t taken as directed, the patient is five times more at risk of (re)hospitalization. That’s where Home Helpers’ Direct Link monitoring services come into play. Direct Link not only offers a state-of-the-art medication dispenser to assist with home medications but it also offers daily phone reminders to ensure your loved one is taking their medicine at the right time every day.
The family caregiver often juggles responsibilities between their family at home and family outside of the home. Home Helpers also offers transportation services to medical appointments, prescription pick-ups, grocery shopping and meal preparation to further ensure heart health. Home Helpers offers free, in-home consultations and works with clients individually to create flexible care plans to meet specific needs and budgets.
For more information on Home Helpers of Eastern Idaho, please contact 208-234-2380 or visit www.homehelpersofeasternidaho.com.
The office is owned by Teresa Nelson and is located at 353 E. Lander St. in Pocatello.