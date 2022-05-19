POCATELLO — Two Girl Scouts in Pocatello were recently honored for receiving their Gold Awards, the highest of all Girl Scout Awards, and 11 senior high schoolers were honored for graduating and still being in Girl Scouts.
The two Gold Award recipients are Grace Kosmicki and Yzabella Lucero. According to Photina Haumschilt, service unit manager for Pocatello and National Delegate for Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council, both girls are also about to graduate from high school.
"It means a lot to see these girls earn these awards because of all the hard work and dedication that goes into earning these awards," she said.
Haumschilt explained that the Gold Award is a single project that has to take at least 80 hours to complete. The project also has to be sustainable, meaning it has to continue after the girl leaves the program. Grace redid all of the nature signs at Pebble Creek Ski Area, and Yzabella made period kits for women living in poverty.
Haumschilt also explained that she loves seeing the younger girls watch the older girls receive the Gold Award.
"Seeing these girls earn these awards and then watching the older girls so they can see what's going on and continue with Girl Scouts is amazing," she said.
These 13 girls that were recognized are part of 21 girls in East Idaho who will be graduating from high school and the Girl Scouts program.