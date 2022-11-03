CHUBBUCK — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council celebrated the reveal of their new leadership center Tuesday night at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. Community leaders, current girl scouts, troop organizers and families came together for a ribbon cutting and open house at their new Portneuf Valley location, adjacent to their former site also located within the mall. The event also served as a meet and greet opportunity for families interested in joining Girl Scouts.
“We are excited to unveil a more sufficient space for troops to gather and participate in exciting, impactful girl-led programs in the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas,” said Jason Burnette, council CEO. "Additionally, this allows Girl Scouts to collaborate with a wider range of community partners in a more vibrant program center. We are thankful for the continued community support in helping provide girls a lifetime of leadership.”
In conjunction with these local partnerships, the council will also host a STEM Exploration Day at ISU on Saturday, featuring a variety of fun, hands-on educational activities. More information about this and other events can be found online at https://www.girlscouts-ssc.org/en/events/event-calendar.html.
Troops are forming now in Southeast Idaho. Families with daughters in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to inquire or register online at www.girlscouts-ssc.org/join or by calling 208-377-2011.
