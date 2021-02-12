POCATELLO — Two local elementary schools recently celebrated 100 Days of Learning.
To mark the occasion, every 100 minutes throughout the school day, Chubbuck Elementary learners participated in a fun activity or challenge for exactly 100 seconds. The activities included singing and dancing, exercise challenges, freeze frame and a writing challenge. Learners were also assigned a random number between one and 100 for the day. Every 100 minutes, numbers were drawn and learners were able to select prizes, toys or treats. The students had a fun day as we celebrated academic growth and learning together.
According to Chubbuck Principal A.J. Watson: “This year has been unlike any other in schools, from modified learning schedules and activities to classroom and grade level cohort groups. Through it all, the students and staff at Chubbuck have remained positive, worked hard to stay safe and continued to focus on learning. With assemblies and other school-wide events not taking place this year, we wanted to celebrate all that we have been able to accomplish in the first 100 days of school.”
Washington Elementary School paired its 100 Days celebration with the school’s “birthday.”
Washington Elementary opened its doors in 1920. To celebrate this event, Washington learners enjoyed a 100th birthday party on the 100th day of school. Learners dressed up like they were from the 1920s or as if they were 100 years old. The day ended with a birthday cake and activities. Learners participated in activities in increments of 100. They slid down the slide 100 times, blew 100 bubbles with bubble gum, did 100 jumping jacks, three 100 football passes, ran 100 laps around the school, shot 100 basketball hoops, jumped 100 jump rope jumps and swung 100 monkey bars. The learners had a great time eating cake and helping each other complete the 100 activities.
The celebration presented Washington staff with an opportunity to share information about the history of Washington Elementary and the local school district. Washington learners discovered that when the town of Pocatello began, it was located in Bingham County. The beginning of a tax-supported educational system in Pocatello occurred on Oct. 17, 1887, when the Pocatello Public School District No. 27 was created by the action of the Bingham County commissioners and the Bingham County superintendent of schools. After the creation of Bannock County on March 6, 1893, the school district had several titles, including Independent School District No. 1; Class A School District No. 25. By action of the Idaho State Legislature in 1963, classifications were dropped, and the official title of the district became School District No. 25, Bannock County, state of Idaho.
The office of superintendent of schools for Pocatello Schools was established on May 28, 1895. Washington Elementary and Jefferson Elementary were both built in 1919. All buildings up to this point were two-story construction.
Washington Elementary principal, Angela Stevens, said: “We are happy to instruct our learners in one of the most longstanding, historic buildings in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. The characteristics and history of the school make it memorable for our learners. Many of our learners have generational ties to Washington.”