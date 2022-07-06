POCATELLO — LIFE, A Center for Independent Living is pleased to announce it has received a $1,675 grant from Project Neighborly Idaho in the Idaho Community Foundation. These funds will support a free barbecue event, which will be held at Portneuf Wellness Pavilion No. 2 on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be food, fun and games.
LIFE assists in empowering people with disabilities to manage their own lives and live within the community. LIFE wants to celebrate everyone in our community and provide those with a disability a day of socialization and fun! LIFE proudly presents our ADA Chillin' and Grillin' Celebration. There will be a variety of games, music and entertainment to enjoy. All food will be served from 12:00-2:00 PM at no cost.
“Life is a wonderful asset to this community and to those struggling with a disability of any kind," said Sandra.
LIFE is a non-profit Center for Independent Living. LIFE has been serving Southeastern Idaho since 1980 and is currently serving in 18 counties. As a Center for Independent Living, it provides vital services that impact individuals, communities and systems. CILs make it possible for individuals with disabilities to gain or maintain independence. The center strengthens support systems and increases the accessibility of communities.
LIFE believes that all persons with disabilities are able to not only live but thrive in the community. One of the services LIFE provides individuals with disabilities is opportunities to participate in activities in the community. These activities provide opportunities for socialization and interaction with their peers and other community members while learning to utilize and access community resources.
The Idaho Community Foundation connects Idahoans to a generous statewide network through the power of collective giving. The grantmaking and community impact work and charitable advising services have strengthened nonprofits, schools and communities in every Idaho county for more than 30 years. The foundation believes that shared philanthropy is more powerful than giving alone. For more information, visit idahocf.org.