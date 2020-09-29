POCATELLO — Cub Scouts can come get a free Pinewood Derby car from Hirning Buick GMC on Yellowstone in Pocatello.
Hirning is sponsoring the first Corporate Pinewood Derby in the Scout Mountain District at their dealership Oct. 14. Corporate leaders from around the area will compete by building and racing their Pinewood Derby cars.
Plan to attend the derby at Hirning and watch adults race cars.
Cub Scouts, accompanied by their parents, can get a free car by going to Hirning to get a voucher for the car.
You can then race your car at your unit Pinewood Derby Car Race.
The free cars can be picked up from now until Oct. 14.