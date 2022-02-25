POCATELLO — Local congregations are banding together to offer "Ashes On The Go" at different locations in the community for Ash Wednesday, March 2. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day Christian season of repentance, reflection and service that leads many church traditions into Holy Week, culminating in the celebration of Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb.
Receiving a mark of ashes on the forehead is a modern version of "sackcloth and ashes," referenced many times in the holy scriptures, as a sign of mourning, repentance and sacrifice. Churches across the USA and Canada have frequently included the imposition of ashes in their worship services to begin Lent, but more and more the world is "on the go," so offering ashes in more public settings is a way for busy people to participate in beginning a holy Lent.
Local clergy will be offering ashes imposed using Q-tips in keeping with COVID-19 precautions. A simple flyer with an explanation, prayers and a schedule of Lenten and Holy Week services and locations will be offered. It is hoped that this public event will encourage people to begin a holy Lent and prepare themselves in anticipation of a blessed Easter.
Clergy participating include Rev. Haydie LeCorbeiller of Trinity Episcopal Church (Pocatello) and St. Paul's Episcopal (Blackfoot), Rev. Wayne Shipman of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd (Pocatello) and Emanuel Lutheran (Blackfoot), Rev. Christy Dirren of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church (Blackfoot).
The schedule is:
— Pocatello: 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Avenue.
— Blackfoot: 7 to 9 a.m. at Jason Lee Memorial UMC, 168 S. University Ave.
— 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway Drive.