BLACKFOOT — Local organization — Citizens for Decency — has strong evidence that pornography is becoming the new tobacco of our society, and they are on a mission to empower others to take a stand against pornography. To shed light on this important issue, they will be holding a Unite to Fight conference about the dangers of pornography today. The conference will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with a concert at 7 p.m., at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St.
Both the conference and the concert are free.
Among those speaking at this upcoming conference is Bingham Healthcare’s very own Dr. Travis Adams, a licensed and board-certified clinical psychologist. Dr. Adams will be speaking via video presentation about the impact of pornography on families, along with providing practical advice and helpful recommendations to follow in seeking help.
Dr. Adams earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Brigham Young University. He was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Psychology from Indiana State University and completed his clinical residency at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center. Dr. Adams also completed a pediatric psychology fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Following the Unite to Fight conference, Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four will be performing live. Tickets for the concert are free.
For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.citizensfordecency.org.