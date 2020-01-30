POCATELLO — The evening of Jan. 24 marked the first Chocolate Lover’s Affair, a new chocolate-tasting, fundraising event sponsored by the Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet.
Twenty local confectioners offered up their best chocolate desserts to over 800 attendees who were present at the sold-out event. From chocolate fudge brownies to white chocolate covered apples, there was no shortage of sweet treats to go around. Attendees cast votes to determine this year’s favorites in the categories of cakes (Sweet Antoinette’s), cookies (The Crumble), pastries (Grammy’s Pie Pan), brownies/fudge (Bake my Day) and specialty dessert (Woodland Orchard). The overall winner of the night was Sweet Antoinette’s, whose raspberry cupcakes with raspberry mousse and fudge frosting proved to be a tremendous hit.
In addition to chocolate tasting, Rail City Jazz and the evening’s master of ceremonies, Paul Anderson of KZBQ, kept the crowd entertained and informed as the event focused on the mission of rotary and how proceeds from the event will benefit the community.
“The event was an incredible success,” said Pocatello Rotary President Summer Jackman. “We could not be more pleased with turnout in this first year, and we are overwhelmed with the amazing support we received from the community, local sponsors and the amazing bakeries and businesses that participated. It was a really fun evening, and we’re already looking forward to next year.”
Net proceeds from the event support the Pocatello Rotary Club’s many service projects in the community, including humanitarian service, youth projects and community beautification.
Information about the event, exhibitors and next year’s event will be posted this week on the event page www.chocolateloversaffair.com.