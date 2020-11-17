POCATELLO — Local Civil Air Patrol Squadron 096 cadets are kicking off 12 days of selling $15 wreaths beginning Wednesday through Nov. 30 for their annual Wreaths Across America event. The event is open to the public and will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19.
The cadets will participate in honoring the veterans with a color guard ceremony and the formal individual placement of each wreath.
There are close to 1,200 veterans interred at the cemetery, and the cadets are reaching out to the community to purchase wreaths through the website https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/18164.
For more information contact Lt. Andrea Andrews at 208-680-4817.