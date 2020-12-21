Numerous Pocatello and Chubbuck community members go all out when it comes to Christmas lights and decorations.
The following list includes addresses that have Christmas light displays that are worth seeing this holiday season.
703 Ash Street in Pocatello
57 Fordham Street in Pocatello
1961 S Fairway Drive in Pocatello
2262 Sienna Drive in Pocatello
336 Appaloosa Street in Pocatello
1481 Kinghorn Road in Pocatello
2075 Satterfield Drive in Pocatello
Chubbuck Fire Station at 4727 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck
1102 Congress Street in Chubbuck
1389 Sawtooth Street in Chubbuck
947 Old Glory Way in Chubbuck
5626 Sorrel Drive (the one at the very end) in Chubbuck
1105 Sawtooth Street in Chubbuck
910 Margaret Street (back side of Chubbuck Road) in Chubbuck
5333 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck
5647 Eden Street in Chubbuck