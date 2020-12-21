lights
File photo

Numerous Pocatello and Chubbuck community members go all out when it comes to Christmas lights and decorations.

The following list includes addresses that have Christmas light displays that are worth seeing this holiday season.

703 Ash Street in Pocatello

57 Fordham Street in Pocatello

1961 S Fairway Drive in Pocatello

2262 Sienna Drive in Pocatello

336 Appaloosa Street in Pocatello

1481 Kinghorn Road in Pocatello

2075 Satterfield Drive in Pocatello

Chubbuck Fire Station at 4727 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck

1102 Congress Street in Chubbuck

1389 Sawtooth Street in Chubbuck

947 Old Glory Way in Chubbuck

5626 Sorrel Drive (the one at the very end) in Chubbuck

1105 Sawtooth Street in Chubbuck

910 Margaret Street (back side of Chubbuck Road) in Chubbuck

5333 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck

5647 Eden Street in Chubbuck