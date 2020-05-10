CHUBBUCK — Many 9-year-olds wonder what they’ll get for presents on their birthday. But 9-year-old Olivia Smith of Chubbuck wonders what she can give.
Smith and her brother Jack arranged a curbside food collection for the local Salvation Army in front of their house during her birthday on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
It was held to benefit people who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to her father, Travis.
“It’s her birthday and this is what she wanted to do for her birthday,” he said.
What prompts a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old to organize such an effort, which they dubbed Jack and Olivia’s Food Drive?
“It’s just fun to help people,” said Olivia.
They got the word out through a number of social media websites, and it was effective.
Olivia and Jack received dozens of food donations over the course of the afternoon as a steady stream of vehicles, including at least one motorcycle, stopped briefly to drop off food items.
A Facebook group called South East Idaho Celebrations Parade, which normally does honorary drive-bys during graduations and parades, also participated in the event by donating food.
Travis Smith estimates that vehicles stopped to drop off food about every 10 minutes or so throughout the afternoon. He figures a total of about 30 vehicles provided food.
The event was capped later with a drive-by of seven or eight people in vehicles to honor Olivia and Jack.
The event collected enough food to feed about 15 families for a couple weeks, according to Ernie and Sara Evans, who are lieutenants in the Salvation Army at 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello.
The food is desperately needed, Ernie said.
Demand for food at the Salvation Army has risen since COVID-19 hit, he said. The need has increased from 12 to 15 food boxes per month to 12 to 15 food boxes per week, he said.
It got to the point where they were worried about running out of food, Ernie said.
So the food collected during Jack and Olivia’s Food Drive is helping fill a huge increase in food demand, he said.
“When we started this, we were pretty low on resources already so we were pretty worried,” Ernie said. “But we wanted to serve the community as best we could.”
And others in the community have helped fill the need, including the Reel Theatre and other groups, individuals and companies that collected food, he said.
“When we started, the primary pantry was half full,” Ernie said. “Now with the food drives that have been done in the interim we are probably ahead of where we started.”
And later on Saturday another food drive organizer whom the Salvation Army didn’t even know about brought in more food, he said.
All that help is vital, Ernie says.
“It’s super important to be able to serve the community with food,” he said. “We’ve done as much as we can and without the community support we wouldn’t have been able to do that. It’s been done really through the community.”
He said the Salvation Army struggles just as others do. But it will continue to fill the need to its utmost.
“We are doing our best to make sure the rest of the community is served and will to our last penny,” Ernie said.
Currently the organization, which puts 88.6 percent of every dollar it receives back into the community, is offering lunches in its parking lot every day, he said. It also has soup kitchen operations at 11 a.m. every day.
It moved an emergency disaster trailer and started serving out of it several weeks ago.
Furthermore, for those struggling with finances, the Salvation Army can also offer help to try to get a moratorium on utility shutoffs if need be, Ernie said.
The organization strives to stay visible and offer as much help as it can, Ernie said. And for good reason.
“For a lot of people the Salvation Army means hope,” he said.