Proper senior nutrition is a key to quality of life; Home Helpers caregivers can assist with everything from shopping to preparing healthy, nutritious meals
POCATELLO — Today’s Americans are more aware of the benefits of proper nutrition than at any time in our history. Still, that doesn’t mean we all make the right choices. As we age, eating healthy and getting the proper nutrition from our food is more important than ever. According to the National Council on Aging, at least one chronic condition affects 80% of people over the age of 65. Eating well, along with staying hydrated, getting a good night’s sleep and exercising can make a huge difference in their health and sense of well-being.
Owned by Teresa Nelson, Home Helpers® Home Care of Eastern Idaho employs exceptional caregivers who have been trained to provide top-notch homemaker services for seniors. These duties can include helping with grocery shopping and preparing meals in the home, in addition to companionship and more involved personal care and home health assistance. It’s up to each family to decide the level of care needed, which can then always be adjusted.
Home Helpers of Eastern Idaho is unique in that they also have a full-time registered dietician on staff. Jenifer Massengale, register dietician, licensed dietician, is a graduate from Idaho State University. She provides a vital skill set to the Home Helpers team by helping clients meet their nutritional needs. She also assists the clinical team by providing their patients with nutrition education in the comfort of their homes. “Many times, our clients and patients don’t fully understand that what they eat affects their overall health,” Jenifer said. She also stated, “Poor nutrition can cause prolonged health issues in everyone, but especially those with a history of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and dementia.”
“We understand that proper nutrition plays a vital role in quality of life for seniors,” Teresa Nelson said. “It’s important that all of our clients receive proper nutrition, but especially those with chronic conditions. I’m always amazed at how our caregivers are able to subtly make sure their client eats what’s good for them, like an apple, instead of just what tastes good, like a piece of chocolate. And having a registered dietician helps us provide other healthy alternatives to our clients, as well.”
For more information on Home Helpers of Eastern Idaho, please contact us at 208-234-2380 in Pocatello or 208-525-9999 in Idaho Falls. You can also visit HomeHelpersOfEasternIdaho.com and schedule a free consultation. The office is headquartered at 353 E. Lander St. in Pocatello and provide care throughout all of Eastern Idaho.