"Idaho Twelvers: A Hiking Guide For Idaho's Nine Peaks Over 12,000 Feet" was just release by Ryan Byers.

 Image courtesy of Ryan Byers

POCATELLO — Local author Ryan Byers is scheduled to hold a signing for his book "Idaho Twelvers: A Hiking Guide For Idaho's Nine Peaks Over 12,000 Feet."

The signing will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello.

