POCATELLO — Local author Chris Cole will be holding his first-ever book signing on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. during the First Friday Artwalk. The author signing will be combined with a meet and greet at Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St.
“I’m so thrilled that my book went to print,” Cole said. “The pandemic slowed some things down, but it looks like they’re picking back up.”
Cole’s book, "Porch Light," was published in June 2020. Set in fictional King, Idaho, the story revolves around two childhood friends in a band who discover feelings for each other while navigating the waters of fame when their band makes it big.
“I like to write underrepresented characters,” Cole said. “The love interest in the book, Casey, realizes his feelings for the main character, Nick, are more than friendly and has to come to terms with what that means for his identity. I like the idea that people are simply attracted to the people they’re attracted to, and it’s not a big deal.”
“I’ll have some copies on hand to sell (at the signing),” Cole said. “But if you want to bring your own, that’s great too.”
Print copies of "Porch Light" are available on Amazon. As for his other works, Cole has two books set to be published this summer.
“The first is actually a project near and dear to my heart called 'Avoiding Aiden',” Cole said. “I was actually able to turn that into a play, and the first reading of that is .... July 9 at 7 p.m. at the College Market on 8th Street. The second is the longest romance I’ve ever written called 'Puppy Love.' Both are also set in King, Idaho. Write what you know, right?”
"Avoiding Aiden" will be published sometime in July, and Puppy Love sometime in August, both through JMS Books LLC, a small indie publisher specializing in stories from the LGBTQ+ community. Cole publishes updates on his website, chriscolebooks.com.