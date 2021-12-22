POCATELLO — Local author Chris Cole is holding a book signing for his two latest books on Feb. 4 during the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Pocatello.
The two romances, "Avoiding Aiden" and "Puppy Love," are both set in fictional King, Idaho. The first involves a morally-difficult situation between a college senior and his English professor, while the second deals with themes of loss, depression and discovering new love.
"I'm thrilled that I have an amazing publisher and wonderful support from my friends, family and community," Cole said. "'Avoiding Aiden' has some of the most unique characters I've written — and I was able to turn it into a play that's been performed already. 'Puppy Love' also has an adorable little dog playing matchmaker, and that's always fun."
"Avoiding Aiden" was published in ebook format in July 2021 and became available in print on Dec. 5. "Puppy Love" was published in August, with the print version becoming available on Dec. 10. The audiobook versions, read by the author, are currently in the editing process.
"And while I don't want to give anything away, you'll definitely be reading or hearing from characters in one of these books again," Cole said.
The signing will be at Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St. in Pocatello from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The author will have copies on hand to purchase, or you can bring your own. They are available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and his publisher's website, JMS Books.
