Beautiful County Down in Northern Ireland, as well as many scenes from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania are the two settings for Nancy Hoch’s most recent book titled "The Lass From County Down." This historical tale is based on fact and begins in the late 1800s, ending in the early 20th century.
The Irish heroine, Maggie, loves her homeland, but adventure calls and she sails by herself, at age 23, to America on one of the old steamships. As a nanny in her new home, her life becomes woven into a part of America’s exciting early history as she continues to live in two worlds. She returns to Ireland for a time, marries a handsome Liverpool bobby (policeman), and then they both return to America where she raises her family in smokey Pittsburgh, ever yearning for her beloved County Down.
Most of the author’s writings have been in collaboration with her husband, Dean, including several books, and many travel pieces, as well as articles for the Journal’s faith page.
She credits Dean for his unstinting support during the year that it took for her to research and write her new book.
She also credits Kirby Jonas, a popular local writer of Western novels, for his invaluable assistance in getting her book published.
“Kirby was a wonderful help throughout this process. He has dozens of books to his credit, including many on Amazon, and he was a great cheerleader,” she says.“I do believe that anyone who loves Ireland and early American history will likely enjoy reading my latest effort."
To order, or for more information, go to Amazon.com, search "The Lass From County Down," click on the picture of the book cover, and, at the top right corner, you can take a look inside.