POCATELLO - Local artist, Josh Pohlman, has finished his newest big wall project, the north side tunnel at the Center Street Underpass.
Thanks to a grant secured by Old Town Pocatello, Inc. from the Spaulding Foundation, the tunnel has been painted end to end with vapor wave aesthetic inspired cotton candy sunset esque color patterns with pops of detail throughout in a sort of polka style.
Josh’s goal is “to make another fun photogenic space that will serve as a dynamic background for folks visiting downtown.”
Visitors during Art Walk last Friday had the opportunity to watch Josh work.
Josh painted the South tunnel last October and the project has been a visual attraction for the Downtown area.