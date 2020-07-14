AMERICAN FALLS — The interior entrance of one school in American Falls just got a little more colorful thanks to the artistic hand of Mirinda Clapier, an art teacher for third- through fifth-grade students at J.R. Simplot Elementary School.
Clocking in 50 hours over a one-month period, Clapier painted a floor-to-ceiling length acrylic mural of a great horned owl with an owlet tucked beneath its wing set in a mountainous background near the office of the elementary school.
“I (painted it) because when we closed down and the schools moved to remote learning, I was really missing my students and … I wanted to honor them,” she said. “Here at the school, we teach the raptor way, which means we are responsible, respectful, ready to learn and soaring to new heights. So this painting is symbolic of that as we take students under our wing.”
Clapier, who mainly works with watercolors and who says this mural is the largest one she’s done to date, stated she had to learn on-the-go and adapt to acrylics and the different techniques in order to successfully paint the mural.
While this was a challenge, she says she embraced the new experience, as it helped put her in her students’ shoes.
“I kept reminding myself that I tell my students all the time to challenge yourself and try new things and it’s how you grow,” she said. “And I thought, I just have to be like my students right now, just trying new things, not giving up and keep going.”
Another feat regarding the mural was that Clapier often painted between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“I’m a night owl,” she said with a laugh. “Plus I’m talkative, and if I tried to do something when other people are around, I wouldn’t get anything done.”
The mural was finished on June 20, and while not many students have seen the finished piece yet, Clapier says there have already been some positive reactions from those who have.
“I haven’t seen (all) their reactions, but when I was painting (the mural) before I even got to the owl and was working on the trees … parents were coming in on the last day of school to pick up their students’ items they weren’t able to get before the shutdown,” she said, “and they were looking at it and were like, ‘Oh, that’s cool!’ and one kid was like, ‘See, Mom, I told you she was a good artist!’ and I was like, ‘Aw, you just made this all worth it.’”
Clapier hopes to do more murals for the school and continue with the theme of birds of prey, and already has a couple of areas she’s eyeballing to brighten up with her paints. However, she plans to tackle those next year.
“I’m kinda muraled out at the moment,” she said.
While this was her first permanent piece, she’s done commission work for individuals wanting paintings of personal and memorable experiences, as well as tattoo designs, which she says she enjoys.
But her love is painting watercolors of wildlife, and her artwork has been displayed at several art events in Southeast Idaho, including Idaho State University’s College of Arts and Letters’ New Year’s Eve Gala.
Along with her painting, Clapier says they will put the raptor way quote near the mural to go with the theme of soaring to new heights.
“The raptor way can be applied to all areas of the school, such as their regular classrooms, cafeteria and even the hallway,” she said. “We are not just giving kids a bunch of rules to follow. We are teaching them values that can help them police their own behavior in any situation. And by following these values they can accomplish more and rise to even greater heights.”