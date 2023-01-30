POCATELLO — On Jan. 21, members and friends of the Snake River Alliance in Pocatello gathered in Caldwell Park and then at the EBR-1 site at Idaho National Laboratory to celebrate the second anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This treaty, which entered into force on Jan. 21, 2021, calls for nuclear weapons to be outlawed and represents the will of 122 nations of the world. Organizations and individuals across the country and around the globe marked the day to spread support for nuclear abolition and lift the nuclear shadow that looms over the planet. Members were wearing red jumpsuits and hardhats, held colorful “no nukes” banners and displayed flags symbolizing the 68 TPNW ratifying countries.

Although the U.S. has not signed it, the treaty still has compelling moral force. It addresses the humanitarian and environmental impacts of nuclear weapons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.