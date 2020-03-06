POCATELLO — Four performances by Seattle-based theater group Living Voices on March 16-17 in Pocatello will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, granting women the right to vote. Idaho, however, became the fourth state to grant women’s voting rights and the first state to do so by constitutional amendment in 1896. To celebrate this historical event, five groups are collaborating to bring the dramatic presentation of “Hear My Voice: Win the Vote” to Southeast Idaho.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, a state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Local sponsors include Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello, the Pocatello Branch of the NAACP and 2Great4Hate.
The public performance of “Hear My Voice” is 7 p.m. March 16 in the Century High School Auditorium, 7801 West Diamond Back Drive in Pocatello. The public is invited and there is no admission charge. The content is suitable for those ages 12 and older.
There will be three performances for Pocatello and Chubbuck high school students only on March 17.
Living Voices performances combine a dynamic solo performance with archival film and sound, turning history into a moving and personal journey.
Rachel McClinton portrays Jessie, the daughter of a political columnist from Tennessee, who is growing up in Washington, D.C., in the early 1900s. She dreams of being as important to her father as her younger brother. As tragedy strikes both at home and abroad during World War I, the battle for the vote continues to escalate. Jessie and her family must decide what they believe and are willing to do about this crucial issue.
This play engages school students and adults in an artistic way to educate the audience about the suffrage movement. Pre- and post-performance integrated activities are available in the Living Voices "Hear My Voice" study guide, available online at http://www.zeiterion.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/hearmyvoice.pdf.