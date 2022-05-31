(From left to right) Ella Bloom Lindsay, Indian Hills first place winner and District 39E and MD39 first place winner; Kora Housley, Greenacres first place winner; Sammel Davis, Jefferson first place winner; River, Tendoy first place winner.
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club Patriotism Award ceremony was held May 10 at the Idaho State University Tech Cafe, presenting awards to the fifth-grade patriotism essay winners and also Lion District 39E Winner. The awards ceremony brings all the student winners together to share their wonderful patriotism essays.
This year's theme was "How can patriotism open our hearts to serve our community and country?" The students this year were asked to think about their community and country. Their essays highlighted good citizenship, paying it forward to school and church, honoring our flag, obeying the laws, showing kindness to others, helping our veterans and celebrating the fourth of July Independence Day. Each student participating in the contest received a pamphlet about the United States Constitution.
School winners were entered into the district and multiple district (state) contest. Ella Bloom was the first place winner in both District 39E and MD39 (state) receiving a total of $150. Ella also did a video presentation at our Lion's Sun Valley Convention. State winners are honored at the Sun Valley Lions Convention. At the awards ceremony, each of the school first-place winners were given $50, second place winners $24 and third place winners $23.
The Lions Multiple District 39 (state) contribute $1,550 to patriotism essay winners.
The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club President Scott L. Stephens was honored as one person can make a difference. Our wonderful fifth-grade teachers provide a great education for our students.
A great big thank you to our principals Jill Johnson at Indian Hills, Janelle Armstrong at Greenacres, Kirk Thomson at Jefferson and Janice Nelson at Tendoy for their support and help.