POCATELLO — The Bannock County Republican Party will hold its annual Lincoln Day dinner event, themed "Make America Great in 2020" March 7 in the Idaho State University Ballroom at the Student Union Building, with doors opening for the dinner at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted with the SEIRW and ISU College Republicans. Sen. Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson will be speaking at the event. There will be a meet and greet at 6 p.m. prior to the dinner.
This is a great opportunity to visit with your state and local elected officials and meet the 2020 candidates. There will be live and silent auctions items donated by local merchants and drawings to include the popular gun drawing. The dinner will include beef tenderloin with Michelle Ann potatoes.
Tickets are $40 online and $45 at the door. It is suggested that you purchase your tickets prior to the event, as last year sold out. Tickets will no longer be available online after March 1. Tickets for this event can be purchased at the website bannockgop.com, at https://www.facebook.com/BannockGOP/, or email bannockrepublicans@gmail.com or by mail at BCRCC P.O. Box 4416, Pocatello, ID 83205.