I have learned, over time, that although we all fall under the same umbrella of physiology, everyone is different. The effect of emotions, life experiences, genetics, amounts of stress and sleep, and environmental exposures all make us unique when it comes to our abilities to contract disease, maintain disease or defeat it.
One constant that needs to be considered, although involving many different variables, is toxin exposure. Some difficulty with toxin exposure and its effects occurs in our ability to detect them with testing. Everyone has different abilities to clear them as well, which also contributes to questions of cause and effect.
Simply put, correlation versus causation can be difficult to pin down.
No one would question however, that toxins are best avoided, especially when avoiding them can be done easily.
Such is the case with plastic drinking bottles and food containers.
Researchers recently found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have more plastics in their stools than people in healthy control populations. This suggests there might be a relationship between the plastics and IBD.
The researchers took fecal samples from 50 healthy people and from 52 people with IBD from different geographic regions of China. Evaluation of the samples showed that feces from IBD patients contained about 1.5 times more micro-plastic particles per gram than those from healthy subjects. Using a questionnaire, it was found that people in both groups with higher levels of plastics drank a lot of bottled water and ate a lot of takeout food.
It was unclear, as I mentioned above, if this exposure could cause or contribute to the IBD or if people with IBD accumulate more plastics due to their disease.
My point is, (and I apologize for taking a while to get there), if you can limit your exposure to plastic water bottles and food packaging, it is probably a good idea to do so.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.