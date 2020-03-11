Back again, Lights and Lasers at Shoshone Falls returns with a new show and for two weekends.
The Lights and Lasers at Shoshone Falls event attracted thousands of guests for four nights. Now back with an all-new show, Southern Idaho Tourism added an additional weekend to anticipate the growing interest in their one of a kind show. The festival will take place from May 15-17 and May 22-25. The Memorial Day Show will include a special patriotic laser show and firework display. This will contribute to the stunning scenery, the park and the mighty waterfall. Set to timeless music, this year’s show will build off last year’s show — celebrating Idaho and her magnificent beauty.
Cari Estridge, owner of I Do Idaho Wedding & Events and event coordinator for Southern Idaho Tourism, is looking forward to this year’s event. “We keep innovating. We’ve added fireworks, new light technology and a few surprises for the crowd. No one will ever see the same show year over year," she said in a statement. "It’s really exciting to see the vendors and partners get in on the action. We’ve really engaged the community and they are excited to be part of it.”
All proceeds of the event will go towards promoting and developing the beautiful Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Tourism is a regional 501(c)(3) that has helped with developing parks, hosting trash and graffiti cleanups, new recreational access and much more. The fundraising focus of this year’s Lights & Lasers will be installing permanent and controllable lighting on the Perrine Bridge. Last year’s efforts resulted in the submission of a grant to fix the broken bridge at Auger Falls.
Tickets go on sale today at 8 p.m. on visitsouthidaho.com. Experience the show on the premier viewing platform by purchasing VIP tickets for $65, which include a voucher for a snack and drink. Limited VIP tickets available. General admission tickets for 12 and older are $12, 12 and younger are $6 and kids 5 and younger are free. Prices increase slightly for the Memorial Day special. Don’t wait — these tickets sell out fast.
Contact Southern Idaho Tourism at contact@visitsouthidaho.com for additional questions about this event.