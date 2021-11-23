Wouldn’t it be great to make this Christmas season the most wonderful one ever? And, if so, how might we go about doing just that?
We can begin by reflecting on the vital words spoken by Jesus Christ telling us: “Ye are the light of the world,” and continuing, He admonishes us to “. . .” Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16
With those words in our hearts, we can go to the exciting website #LightTheWorld which provides a multitude of ways to let our light shine brightly. . .and with love.
This special website is provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of a monumental, worldwide movement to do the very acts the Savior performed when he was here on earth, such as feeding the hungry, comforting the lonely, visiting the sick and afflicted, and showing kindness to everyone, just as he did. . . one-by-one.
So, beginning November 30 (or any other day during the season that we might choose), we can all play a part in the beautiful Christmas story—right here in Southeast Idaho.
It’s important to take the time to explore the #LightTheWorld website, setting the tone for our acts of service by watching the beautiful 18-minute reenactment of the Birth of the Savior titled The Christ Child and much more.
We can then go on to find suggestions for daily service ideas and prompts. There’s even a downloadable calendar, as well as a separate calendar for kids, with all kinds of meaningful ways to serve right up until Christmas day.
We can choose to follow these prompts in our own homes, as well as in the community. Through our efforts hearts can be touched and lives changed.
#LightTheWorld is a perfect way for us to let our light—and the light of the Savior shine brightly wherever we may be.
This initiative is not new. It began in 2009 when the Church reached out to help minister to the needs of refugees coming into our country. Since then, the organization has continued to grow.
Four years ago, the Church placed bright red “Giving Machines” in twelve major cities, including Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Honolulu, Denver, Kansas City, and New York City. These vending or slot machine-style units have brought in more than nine million dollars, every penny of which has gone--or will go--to charity. For those living in the specified metropolitan cities, the units are available again this year.
Locally, instead of having these popular “machines”, we may consider donating to a charity where much good is being done, such as Goodwill, Deseret Industries, and St. Vincent de Paul. We may also give to respected international organizations such as the Red Cross, Islamic Charities, Catholic Relief Services, UNICEF, Food for the Hungry, LDS Charities, and more.
Join millions this Christmas season by serving, lifting, and loving in the way Jesus did, through this global initiative. By following the simple, online suggestions found on #LightTheWord, we can show love the way Jesus did. He gave freely, and we can, too. We can transform the Holidays into a devoted season of service, especially for those most vulnerable and those in the greatest need.
Think now of becoming part of this worldwide initiative and also being part of “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”
Whether donating time or money, we can all light the world with love as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. As we do so, we will be following his commandment to “LOVE ONE ANOTHER AS I HAVE LOVED YOU.”
SPECIAL NOTE: Members of the Church are encouraged to invite neighbors and friends to join them on December 22 for an hour-long Christmas service that everyone is welcome to attend.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the local communication council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.