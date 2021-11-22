The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched its annual Light the World Christmas initiative in an effort to “Light the World with Love,” which is this year’s theme.

“Jesus Christ is the light of the world,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy. “Those who follow Him live with light, joy and hope—even in dark times (John 8:12). As we remember His birth this Christmas season, let us also remember His exemplary life and the things He taught us.”

A new video of a modern Nativity is featured on LightTheWorld.org

The website and video are also available in SpanishPortuguese and French.

“We can hold up His light by doing what He did: to love God and love our neighbor by lifting up those who are down, helping fulfill the needs of those in want, and comforting those who hurt,” added Elder Nash. “Doing this will cause His light to shine in and through us and will bring light and peace to our troubled world one person at a time. We invite everyone—everywhere—to join us in celebrating His birth and to Light the World with Love.”

A calendar filled with service ideas is available online. The daily prompts start on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and continue for the 25 days leading up to Christmas Day. There will also be a new children’s calendar that makes these ideas fun and accessible to even the youngest participants.

In addition, the popular Light the World Giving Machines are back this year in 10 cities across the United States for people to donate to dozens of local and global charity organizations during the Christmas season.

For more information, visit LightTheWorld.org.