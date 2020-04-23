Do you remember the first line of the Beatles’ song, which went: “Listen … do you want to know a secret?” Humans love secrets, those “as of yet” unknown things that we just might be the one to discover. Secrets are always enticing to us. Entrepreneurs are constantly on the quest for a new product or a secret ingredient that will make them millions of dollars. Record companies and movie studios are always looking for the next star who has that secret “It” factor. Most plays, movies and stories have a plot line that involves the search for some kind of secret. Products that have that “secret ingredient” to neutralize or decrease aging sell big. Yes, we love secrets.
The Bible is full of secrets which are given, or revealed, in almost every verse. But they are in plain sight, just waiting for us to discover them and put them to use in our lives. Most of the truths disclosed in the Bible show us the secret to a better life, or indeed, the “secret” ingredients of life at its best.
Psalm 127, with its five brief verses. is an example of this. Dr. Bill Henderson, in “New Psalms from the Old Psalms,” translates verse one this way: “Unless the Lord has given the order and the blueprint, we all build our lives in vain. Unless the Lord is invited as your guardian and keeper, all your efforts at insurance are in vain.”
What is the secret ingredient to building a life that is rich in quality and enduring in influence? It is the presence and blessing of the Lord in our lives. God is our designer and builder. Who else would a wise person consult about how to live our best?
The ultimate secret ingredient of such a life is having the Lord at the center of your life, your values, and your practices. It is not just what you know about God, but rather that the living presence of God Himself is inside you. Jesus came that we who were estranged from God, could be reunited with Him, and live every day in an interactive relationship with God. God living in you is the secret to having life as it was meant to be.
So what are some of the byproducts of God as the secret ingredient in your life? He has all the ingredients to build quality; to build beautiful and enduring lives (see Psalms 127:1). Quality lasts. God wants you to have a quality life that lasts into eternity. We also experience the byproduct of His protection. You can never protect yourself from everything, but God is your guardian, and He never falls asleep on the job. Does that mean I will never get sick, have an accident, or even die? No, of course not. But when I give my life to God, He guarantees me eternal life, and His presence brings peace to me regardless of what befalls me. And God is more accessible to us than Google, and has more enduring and accurate advice.
It is God’s blessing that gives us the secret ingredients that make even a peasant lifestyle as lavish as a king’s. The secret ingredients of a rich life are precisely the presence of God in your life, and the values He brings to us. Material things are so transient, they can be stolen and they always decay. God is eternal, and when He lives in us, He gives us the gift of eternal life.
In Galatians 5:22-23 is found a list of the fruit, the byproducts, of God living in you through His Spirit. They are the secret values that enrich and validate life. With God, you receive love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness (power under control), and self-control. Psalm 127 concludes stating that the secret ingredients that have made our lives rich, are continuing to live on through the lives and families of our children and grandchildren.
All of these wonderful blessings and gifts that make our lives worthwhile, rich, enduring and influential, flow from inviting God to come live within us and build our lives into something beautiful. God daily living in and through us is the true secret ingredient to life.
Have you placed your life into God’s hands, and invited Him to come be the master builder of your life?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.