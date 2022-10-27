Ed Jordan

One of the fun things about living in Europe, was visiting old castles and analyzing their design and strategies. Medieval castles were for protection, not pomp. We visited one castle from the 12th century in Hungary, which highlighted one of the newest castle advances for their era. What was the advance? The bathroom was parallel with the outside castle wall with a trough that drained the toilet discharge out, and down, the outside wall. No more hauling it out in buckets. Okay, I know that was kind of shocking, but life in castles was full of surprises.

If you look at pictures of castles, you will discover that they are almost always on top of a hill. Why? Because enemy soldiers would have to walk uphill with their weapons and armor, before even beginning to fight. Castles are fortresses, providing layers of defenses from attacking forces. As the attacking forces come uphill on the open hillsides, they can be shot by archers from the castle walls. If they succeed in making it to the castle, then they encountered a moat, sometimes several moats. If the moat had any depth, a soldier who fell down could drown because of the weight of his armor or equipment. Then as they come out of the moat, there is a thirty or forty foot tall brick wall. At this point the attackers would try to use ladders to go up, or grappling hooks on ropes. Completing these stages could take a day, or more, depending upon the resistance hurled at them.

