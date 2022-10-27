One of the fun things about living in Europe, was visiting old castles and analyzing their design and strategies. Medieval castles were for protection, not pomp. We visited one castle from the 12th century in Hungary, which highlighted one of the newest castle advances for their era. What was the advance? The bathroom was parallel with the outside castle wall with a trough that drained the toilet discharge out, and down, the outside wall. No more hauling it out in buckets. Okay, I know that was kind of shocking, but life in castles was full of surprises.
If you look at pictures of castles, you will discover that they are almost always on top of a hill. Why? Because enemy soldiers would have to walk uphill with their weapons and armor, before even beginning to fight. Castles are fortresses, providing layers of defenses from attacking forces. As the attacking forces come uphill on the open hillsides, they can be shot by archers from the castle walls. If they succeed in making it to the castle, then they encountered a moat, sometimes several moats. If the moat had any depth, a soldier who fell down could drown because of the weight of his armor or equipment. Then as they come out of the moat, there is a thirty or forty foot tall brick wall. At this point the attackers would try to use ladders to go up, or grappling hooks on ropes. Completing these stages could take a day, or more, depending upon the resistance hurled at them.
So once they get over that outside wall, it is easy street, right? It depends. As castles developed and were breached, more and more defenses were added. Some castles had double walls. So there was the outside wall. Then if you got over, or through that, there was another moat with water, or a dry ditch with a couple feet of feces and garbage in it. Then the attackers would have to scale another wall. At this point they could be shot by archers on both walls above them, like fish in a barrel. If you are the attacking force, it takes lots of work, lots of lost lives, lots of obstacles, and very low odds of success.
We live in a crazy world that is getting crazier by the minute. We have security cameras outside our property, and security cameras on those security cameras lest someone steal or disable them. People have alarm systems, home defense plans, etc., etc. Wealthy people have security guards protecting them wherever they go.
What most people fail to realize is that for a Christian, we are surrounded by God’s presence and protection. When Martin Luther was under attack, and his life in peril, he turned to God to be his protection. God encouraged Martin Luther as he read Psalm 46:1–3 (NLT): “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. So we will not fear when earthquakes come and the mountains crumble into the sea. Let the oceans roar and foam. Let the mountains tremble as the waters surge!” Luther sat down at the organ and wrote “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God, a bulwark never failing.” God is a castle that will never be overcome nor captured.
When we turn to God, thank Him for sending Jesus to reconnect us to God, and ask Jesus to come live within us, then we become surrounded by the presence and forces of God. When we invite Jesus into our life, God comes in to live inside us, but also for us to live inside Him. In John 10:28–30 (CSB) Jesus said: “I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one will snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all. No one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.”
So as Christians, we live in a castle; the castle is God. He provides layers and layers of protection for us. Does that mean that nothing bad will ever happen to us? No. But it means that we are in God’s hands, and nothing can takes us out of God’s hands. God gives us truth to live by in the Bible, which helps us understand our purpose and God’s resources provided for us. It also gives insight into our enemy’s tactics. But Psalm 46 says that even if the land slides into the sea, God still has me in His hand. There is no safer place to be, than surrounded by the presence, love, and protection of God.
Do you know Him? Is your life in His hand?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
