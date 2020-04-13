We’ve all heard the old adage:
“Something good always comes from something bad.”
This has been true in many ways as the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic. What a difference a virus makes -- in all our lives!
For example, we have all witnessed situations where neighbors, who used to complain about their own neighbors’ kids hitting balls into their gardens, are now helping those same neighbors in a myriad of caring ways. Neighbors are becoming real neighbors. The evening news is highlighting stories of people helping people—such as medical workers volunteering their time and skills, placing themselves in harm’s way to do so. More recently, the story is being shared of a young man, cured of the virus, who then shared his plasma with several people he did not know, and those people in turn were cured.
People everywhere are coping in a variety of ways, as they do their best to turn a dreadful situation to one of love of God and love of neighbor.
Adding to that kind of faith and hope was the weekend of April 5th and 6th highlighting the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Along with some 16.5 million members around the world and, with friends and neighbors, we found ourselves making a spiritual self-assessment as we participated in this event. It became a time of turning the negatives in our lives to the assurance that we can become better people, as well as better neighbors and friends. This all came about through the life-changing teachings, wise counsel, uplifting quotes, helpful video clips, and inspiring music that were all part of this world-wide conference.
For those not familiar with the Church’s General Conference, this event occurs annually the first weekend in April and semi-annually the first weekend in October. Since the year 1830, the Church leadership convenes its members for the sharing of messages and music originating from Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Through television, radio, and electronic means, the broadcast is made available in some 160 countries and translated into many different languages. The conference is now able to reach members and neighbors from Africa to Argentina and from Sweden to Swaziland – from simple hogans to crude mud huts, and far beyond.
Five, two-hour sessions (three on Saturday and two on Sunday) are filled with thrilling, uplifting, and inspiring music by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The informative and motivating talks are given by a variety of speakers, young and old, including special counsel and announcements presented during this current event by the lively, 95-year-old Church President and Prophet, Russell M. Nelson, and his two counselors.
What was radically different this year--because of the devastating virus--was that the three men comprising the Church’s First Presidency sat in chairs six feet apart and, instead of addressing an audience of 21,000 in the huge Conference Center, these leaders presided in a small auditorium with less than ten people, thus following the guidelines of being “good global citizens” in the cause of helping end the world-wide pandemic.
The recent General Conference stands out as a superb example of what we felt were some of the best of words and music available to all members and others, not of the faith, watching and listening. Time and time again we personally felt, as we watched, those feelings of closeness to the Spirit, enriching and blessing lives.
A summary of the gems of inspiration and insights we took with us that changed us and motivated us to live better lives included the following:
· Learning to focus our lives more completely on our Savior, Jesus Christ
· Working on our relationship as husband and wife, even after many decades
· Increasing our already warm closeness with our sons and our extended family
· Planning to spend more time doing research at the local FamilySearch Library
· Curtailing time spent watching television
· Committing to exercise daily to improve our physical health and strength
· Increasing our temple attendance--as soon as our temples re-open
· Being careful not to become too perfect for fear of being translated--because we love living in this old world—in spite of its many problems 😊
For us, providing a moment of sheer joy during this conference, was the announcement of a temple of the Church to be built in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We were both born and grew up in that area, and we were both taught and accepted the Restored Gospel there many years ago, so this is an exciting time in our lives. Just imagine, a temple not only here in Pocatello, Idaho, but now one in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!
And, for you football fans, our nephew--not a member of our Church who lives in Pittsburgh--was excited to tell us that Chris Hoke, former star player of the Steelers, was recently sustained as President of the Pittsburgh North Stake. Our hopes are that the new temple will be built in that general area.
NOTE: The entire, current General Conference may be viewed at: ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Dean & Nancy Hoch are part of the local Communication Team of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.